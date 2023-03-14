Porto-Inter TV and streaming, where to see it

Porto-Inter here we are. After the 1-0 of the round of 16 by Champions League at San Siro with goals by Lukaku the return match at the Estádio do Dragão is scheduled for Tuesday 14 March at 21.00. The goal is to reach Milan in the quarter-finals (perhaps dreaming of a super derby in Europe..). Where to watch Porto-Inter on TV and streaming: a quick guide to following the Nerazzurri in the Champions League.

Porto-Inter TV Channel 5

Porto-Inter in TV will go clear: direct on Channel 5 at 21.00 with commentary by Riccardo Trevisani and the technical commentary by Massimo Paganin.

Porto-Inter Sky TV

Porto-Inter on TV Also pay: also direct up Sky Sports One (channel 201 of the satellite), Sky Sports 4K (channel 213 of the satellite). Commentary Fabio Caressacomment by Beppe Bergomi (Direct Goal: Maurizio Compagnoni, Andrea Paventi and Matteo Barzaghi on the sidelines)

Porto vs Inter streaming

Porto-Inter will be broadcast live stream clear up sportmediaset.it and pay on Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo And Now. With related commentary by Mediaset and Sky.

Porto-Inter tv post and pre match of Champions Sky and Mediaset

Porto-Inter and the Champions League matches will be followed in tv and steaming even with pre- and post-game insights. On Sky Champions League Show: Anna Billò in the studio with her top team of guests, to introduce and comment on the second leg of the round of 16. In the studio Fabio Capello, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò and, on Tuesday, Esteban Cambiasso (Alessandro Del Piero will be present in the studio on Wednesday). On Mediaset Infinity pre-match with Benedetta Radaelli with studio guests Christian Panucci, Massimo Mauro and Sandro Sabatini. On Canale 5 rich post-match conducted by Alberto Brandi with guests in the studio Christian Panucci, Massimo Mauro, Sandro Sabatini, and Graziano Cesari for all slow-motion cases.

Porto-Inter probable formations

PORT (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Manafà, Marcano, Pepe, Zaidu; Franco, Grujic, Galen; Taremi, Pepe. Coach: Sergio Conceicao.

Subs: Ramos, Cardoso, Carmo, R. Conceicao, Evanilson, Eustaquio, Folha, Namaso, Martinez.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez. Coach: Inzaghi.

Subs: Handanovic, Cordaz, De Vrij, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio, Bellanova, Zanotti, Gagliardini, Asllani, Brozovic, Carboni, Correa, Lukaku.

Referee: Marciniak (Poland).

