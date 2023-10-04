PreviousDirect

Ferrán Torres put his team ahead shortly before half-time. FC Barcelona is playing this Wednesday against Porto at the Estadio do Dragão, in a match where the leadership of group H is in dispute. Robert Lewandowski was injured in the match. The Barça team comes to the match as the leader of the sector, after having beaten Antwerp at the Lluís Companys, on the first day of the competition. Porto also did their thing and defeated Shakhtar, but the goal difference puts them below the visitors. Those led by Xavi seek to pave, with a new victory, the way to the round of 16 of the Champions League, a round that they have not managed to reach in the last two seasons.

0 Diogo Costa, Wendell, Joao Mario, David Carmo, Fábio Cardoso, Wanderson Galeno, Alan Varela, Romario Baro, Stephen Eustáquio, Mehdi Taremi and Pepê 1 Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alex Balde, Gavi, Gündogan, Oriol Romeu, João Félix, Lewandowski (Ferrán Torres, min. 33) and Lamine Yamal Goals 0-1 min. 46: Ferrán Torres. Referee Anthony Taylor Yellow cards Cancelo (min. 13), Ronald Araújo (min. 28) and Gavi (min. 36)

New posts 47’56” – End of the first part! 46’00” – Gooooooooooooool from Ferran Torres! Porto 0-1 FC BARCELONA. The Blaugrana team takes the lead before the break! What a mistake by Romario Baró who gives the ball to Ilkay Gündogan to launch the counter and serve the race for Ferran, who does not fail in the one on one against Diogo Costa. 46’00” – Goal Ferran Torres García 44’57” – The ball escaped Alejandro Balde when the Blaugrana left back was trying to reach the baseline and serve the center to the far post, where he also did not have any finisher in that area. It is costing FC Barcelona to have a clear chance to score. See also Stellantis launches the "Freedom of Mobility Forum" 42’58” – Tame shot by Mehdi Taremi that ends up in the hands of the Barça goalkeeper. Long possession by Porto that ends with a change of wing towards the left zone that upsets FC Barcelona, ​​allowing Wendell to quickly associate with the Iranian striker who, on the turn, tried to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen without success. 36’00” – Yellow card for Gavi. The Barça midfielder grabs Wendell by the arm to stop the Portuguese team’s counterattack. 34’18” – FC Barcelona has changed the flow of the match very much in its favor, with many minutes of dominance in which Porto has to suffer the continuous possession of the Blaugrana. However, each Porto exit is dangerously approaching the outskirts of Ter Stegen’s goal, accumulating many men in the 3/4 zone, providing many alternatives in attack. 33’00” – Robert Lewandowski cannot continue on the pitch. Ferran Torres had been warming up for several minutes and finally the Foios footballer came on to replace the Polish striker, whose pain in his left ankle prevented him from continuing. Important setback for the Blaugranas who lose their reference ‘9’. 29’00” – Yellow card Ronald Federico Araújo da Silva 28’00” – Yellow card for Fábio Cardoso. The English referee did not hesitate to sanction the tackle by the Portuguese centre-back on Jules Koundé who was blocking FC Barcelona’s counterattack. 25’46” – Robert Lewandowski is showing signs of pain on the pitch, walking in a later play and giving signals to the bench that something is not working with his left leg. We will see if the Polish striker can complete the game or, at least, this first half. See also Trump faces criminal charges for keeping classified documents 19’46” – FC Barcelona is suffering with many inaccuracies in its passes, both long and short, which allows the Portuguese team to recover many balls in compromised areas and be able to put together the play quickly. Not only is the pressure from Porto having an effect, but it is also revealing a lot of fragility behind. 14’57” – Attempted counterattack by FC Barcelona that dies due to Porto’s good retreat. The Portuguese team lost the ball after the corner kick, allowing space for the Blaugranas to attack, taking advantage of a sprinter like Alejandro Balde who, upon entering the rival field, had to stop looking for teammates, finding too many blue and white shirts and not enough. yellow. The local team ended up recovering the ball. 13’00” – Yellow card João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo 11’10” – Fabio Cardioso endured the duel against Lamine Yamal. The young footballer was licking his lips at the possibility that was opening up before his eyes, having only to leave the last defender to be alone against Diogo Costa, but the winger failed in his attempt to dribble, getting the ball too far ahead and allowing the ball to be cut. Portuguese defender. 07’51” – Ilkay Gündogan is having to delay his position several meters to help Oriol Romeu with a double pivot so that FC Barcelona can get the ball from behind. Porto is bothered by his positioning, which is trying to tickle the Blaugranas’ association football. 05’37” – Joao Félix is ​​offside! How well the Portuguese player had teamed up with Lamine Yamal so that the young FC Barcelona youth player returned it to him when he unmarked behind the defense, with the Spanish winger taking a second too long to return the ball to him and thus falling into an irregular position. . See also Klopp is 55 years late in the "adult harvest" at the station! 04’05” -Robert Lewandowski fails to score the ball. Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to play long due to the high pressure of the Portuguese team that was suffocating the ball from behind, looking for the reference between centre-backs in the rival field of the Polish striker, who tried to get the ball down at first without luck, leading to the recovery of the two defenders who were on top of him. 02’03” – Double error by Oriol Romeu when the ball was released! Fortunately for the midfielder, the action did not entail any danger to the Blaugrana goal, but the former Girona footballer was on the verge of getting complicated, who wanted to turn and pass quickly, not counting on the appearance of Galen who pressed him up and stole the ball. ball. The footballer reacted well on two occasions to end up recovering the ball with the help of Joao Cancelo. The match starts in the Portuguese fiefdom! First ball, of this match corresponding to the second day of the group stage of Europe’s top competition, which the visiting team, FC Barcelona, ​​puts into play from the center of the field. See full live

