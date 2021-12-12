La Spezia – The preliminary market notice for the waterfront was published in La Spezia by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea. “It serves to incorporate proposals for the design, implementation and management of the territorial, urban and landscape redevelopment works of the waterfront ”explains the Region in a note.

The President of the Region Giovanni Toti underlines that “a few months ago we signed, with the Municipality, the Port Authority and the State Property, the memorandum of understanding that kicked off a fundamental work for the city, in able to change its face e accelerate the development process started a few years ago. Today a further and fundamental step forward has been taken for the realization of the project which, strategic for the whole of Liguria, will transform Spezia into a cruise hub of primary importance in the Mediterranean “.

“The preliminary market notice represents another big step forward for the whole city – declares Mario Sommariva, president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea -. The port is one of the most important in Italy “. For the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini” officially begins the path that will lead to see if there are investors at an international level compatibly with what is foreseen in the Port Town Planning Plan and in the Municipal Town Planning Plan. Once the expressions of interest have been received, any elaborations will be verified “.