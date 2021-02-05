The defender of the Portuguese football club Porto Nanu suffered a concussion and a spinal cord injury during the match of the 17th round of the Portuguese championship, reports TASS…

The athlete was taken away from the football field in an ambulance after a collision with the Russian goalkeeper of “Belenenses” Stanislav Kritsyuk. This incident took place at the end of the match.

According to Porto representatives, at the moment doctors assess Nanu’s condition as stable. He is conscious and is already oriented in time and space.

In this case, the football player remains in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

Let’s remind that the forward of the English football club “Wolverhampton” Raul Jimenez also received a serious injury. The athlete left the field on a stretcher in an oxygen mask, while being unconscious.