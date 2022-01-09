Monday, January 10, 2022
Porto coach opens the door to the exit of Luis Díaz

by admin
January 9, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

This is how DÃaz celebrated his new goal in Portugal.

This is how Díaz celebrated his new goal in Portugal.

It is insisted that the Colombian would go to football in England.

The Colombian Luis Diaz He has said that he is still focused on the issue of PortoHe does not want to touch on the subject of his departure to another team, to English football, which is what has been handled in recent weeks.

“I am very focused on the club and very happy to be here,” says Díaz, who scored with the Portuguese squad on Saturday.

It goes?

However, there is talk of Díaz, of his departure from the club. The DT, Sérgio Conceição, has delivered a statement that, for many, has a touch of resignation to see their most influential man come out: “we cannot guess what will happen. The players have a termination clause, if they pay it. we can’t do anything, “he said.

How much are we talking about? Of 80 million euros, no less, if some Liverpool or any other wants to save the discussions and simply take it away.

Díaz scored in Porto’s 2-3 triumph over Estoril, on his reappearance, after having overcome covid-19.

sports

.
