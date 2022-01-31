The set of Port, who announced today the departure of the Colombian louis diaz for Liverpool, beat the island team Marítimo 2-1, for which he consolidates first place with 56 points, nine more than the second, the Sporting, which has one game less.

The Brazilian striker opened the scoring in the 18th minute Evanilson and in 48 the Brazilian winger Pepe he scored 2-0.

in 53, Edgar Costa reduced the differences, although the marker no longer moved.

Pako Ayestarán’s Tondela beat Portimonense 1-2 at home, while Vizela won 3-2 against Vitória de Guimaraes. Braga consolidates fourth place after defeating 2-0 at home to Moreirense.

#Porto #beats #Marítimo #consolidates #leadership #Portugal