Trade union centrals and social movements take place from Monday (23.jan.2023) until Saturday ( in Porto Alegre (RS), the WSF (World Social Forum) of 2023. With the theme “Democracy, Rights of Peoples and the Planet – Another World is Possible”the event will be held in the spaces of the Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul, in the center of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

The WSF was held for the 1st time in Porto Alegre, in 2001. According to the organizers, the meeting is a counterpoint to the economic agenda of the World Economic Forumheld in the same period in Davos, Switzerland.

“We are experiencing a change of direction in the largest country in Latin America. This change is popular, it is democratic, it is black, it is indigenous, it is feminist, it is about rescuing rights, it is in defense of the environment, but it will only be concrete if there is organization and mobilization of society”says the secretary of Organization and Union Policy of the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) in Rio Grande do Sul, Claudir Nespolo.

Activities

According to the organization, this year’s event is not conducted by the WSF International Council. It is a regional event, but worldwide. The 2023 edition of the forum There will be activities at the Legislative Assembly on the 23rd and 24th. On the 25th, there will be a march through the city and, on the 26th and 27th, there will be an International Seminar and, on the 28th, in Parque da Redenção, the World Social Festival.

The trade union centrals will promote on the 25th, at 9 am, a table on Syndicalism and Decent Work – Equal Salary for Equal Work, at Teatro Dante Barone. On the same day and place, at 2 pm, there will be a panel on Solidarity Economy and, at 5 pm, the World Social Forum March will be held, with concentration in Largo Glênio Peres. Registration for the event is open this site.