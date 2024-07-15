From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/15/2024 – 8:01

Porto Alegre International Airport (Salgado Filho) resumes passenger boarding and disembarking operations this Monday, the 15th, starting on July 15th.

Check-in will once again take place at the airport, but landings and takeoffs will continue to take place at Canoas Air Base.

Currently, passenger processing and security checks are taking place at ParkShopping Canoas due to the closure of Salgado Filho following heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul. Operations were halted in early May and there is still no forecast for when operations will return to normal, including landings and takeoffs.

However, Fraport emphasizes that the resumption of boarding and disembarking operations is part of the “commitment to the resumption of the airport”. The Ministry of Ports and Airports, through its advisory, confirmed that there is approval for the resumption of boarding and disembarking.

What changes

Passenger processing and security control services will be carried out on floors 2 and 3 of the terminal, areas that were not impacted by the floods that ravaged the entire capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

As has been the case since May 27, commercial flights will continue to be carried out at Canoas Air Base (RS), an area located approximately ten kilometers from the capital’s airport.

The structure was adapted so that the international area can be used both in check in as for boarding for this temporary operation.

Access to the TPS must be via the external ramp that leads to the 2nd floor, and entry will only be via doors 5 and 6. The process of check in and baggage check-in, at this time, will be done in the area of check in international. Afterwards, passengers must go up to the 3rd floor and use the international boarding area for security inspection. In this area, they must follow the signs to board the buses that will take them to Canoas Air Base.

Passengers disembarking at the Base will be transported to Porto Alegre Airport, where they will get off at the bus station to collect their luggage. As is the case until now, no passenger may go directly to the Base and leave without being accompanied by the concessionaire and airline teams.

The Terminal will be open from 6am to 9pm. Passengers must arrive at the airport 3 hours before their flight. The boarding process will end 1.5 hours before the flight. After this period, it will not be possible to enter the boarding lounge.

In a publication, Fraport says that tests were carried out with buses from the airport to the Air Base (and vice versa) at alternating times, and no significant changes in the timetable were found. “Despite the greater distance, the average time remained the same as the operation currently carried out at the shopping mall”, it says in a note.

According to Fraport, the resumption brings more agility to boarding, disembarking and security inspection procedures for a larger volume of passengers.