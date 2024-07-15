Traveler processing and security checks return to the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, but landings and takeoffs continue in Canoas

Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre (RS) resumed processing travelers and security checks at the passenger terminal this Monday (July 15, 2024). Due to the floods that hit the state since May 27, these services are being carried out at ParkShopping Canoas, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. Landings and takeoffs, however, will continue to be carried out at Canoas Air Base.

“This operation involves the use of part of the TPS [terminal de passageiros]on floors 2 and 3, which was not impacted by the flood, and brings more agility to the boarding, disembarking and security inspection procedures for a larger volume of passengers”, communicated the Fraport Brazilthe company that manages the airport.

How it will work

According to Fraport, the passenger terminal at Porto Alegre airport is undergoing renovations. Its structure has been adapted so that the international area can be used both in check in as for boarding for temporary operation.

Access to the passenger terminal must be made via the external ramp that leads to the 2nd floor. Entry will only be via doors 5 and 6. The check-in process check in and baggage check-in will be done in the check-in area check in International.

After doing the check in and have checked their bags, passengers must go up to the 3rd floor and use the international boarding area for security inspection. From there, they must follow the signs to board the buses that will take them to Canoas Air Base.

Passengers disembarking in Canoas will be transported to Porto Alegre airport. As is the case until now, no passenger may travel directly to Canoas Air Base and leave from there without being accompanied by the concessionaire and airline teams.

The terminal will be open from 6am to 9pm. Passengers must arrive at the airport 3 hours before their flight and the boarding process will end 1.5 hours before the flight. After that, it will not be possible to access the boarding lounge.

Fraport also said that “tests were carried out with buses from the airport to the Air Base (and vice versa) at alternating times”. According to the company, “No significant time changes were noted. Despite the greater distance, the average time remained the same as the operation currently carried out at the shopping mall”.

The airport administrator also reported that some restaurants and cafes will be available in an adapted manner to meet the demand of passengers at the airport. Likewise, parking lot 2, managed by Estapar, will be available for both cars and motorcycles at special rates. Tourist transport companies and car rental companies will also operate.

