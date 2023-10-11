Madonna, Natalie Portman, Katy Perry supported Israel in the war with Hamas

After the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and the Hamas movement, many world celebrities spoke out about the situation in the country. Hollywood actors and popular performers expressed support for the people of Israel. American singer Madonna said that conflicts cannot be resolved by violence, and actress Natalie Portman spoke about abducted women and children.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has continued since October 7

Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

On the morning of October 7, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) attacked Israel, after which the country’s authorities declared that the state was officially at war. Each side lost hundreds of people, thousands of citizens were injured. This is the largest escalation of the conflict in the last 50 years. At the same time, many Russian stars found themselves at the epicenter of hostilities in Israel.

Madonna called the situation in Israel a disaster

On your Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) the artist called the incident a disaster, and also stated that she was praying for the residents of the state who are suffering now and will suffer in the future.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Imagine if this happened to you. It’s incomprehensible. Conflicts can never be resolved by violence. Unfortunately, humanity does not understand this universal truth. We live in a world ravaged by hate Madonna singer

Natalie Portman admitted that she was horrified by the “barbaric actions”

Photo: Sven Hoppe / picture alliance / Getty Images

American actress Natalie Portman also could not ignore what happened. In her blog, the star of the film “Black Swan” emphasized that she was praying for all the victims and was horrified by the “barbaric actions.”

“My heart breaks for the people of Israel. Children, women and old people were kidnapped from their own homes,” the artist responded.

The Wonder Woman star calls for support for Israel

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot spoke about the victims of the conflict, as well as the dozens of women, children and elderly people who are being held hostage by the Palestinian military group Hamas. She also stated that one and a half thousand were wounded and noted that the fighting continues.

See also Milan win their first title in 11 years I support Israel and you should too. The world cannot sit idly by while these horrific terrorist attacks occur! Gal Gadotactress

Katy Perry releases statement to UNICEF

American singer Katy Perry also could not remain silent and published a statement from UNICEF Executive Director Katherine Russell on her blog. The message stressed: “What the children of Israel and Palestine need most is a long-term political solution to the crisis so that they can grow up in peace and without the shadow of violence.”

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The U2 frontman dedicated a song to the victims of the festival in Israel

U2 frontman Bono, during the band’s concert in Las Vegas, dedicated the song Pride (In the Name of Love) to the victims of the Hamas attack, who were at a music festival in southern Israel when the fighting began. transmits The Guardian.

“In light of what happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems a little ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and non-violence. You know where our hearts and anger are directed. Sing with us and the wonderful children at that music festival,” the leader of the rock band emphasized.

Former porn star decided to support Palestine

Lebanese-born former porn actress Mia Khalifa has said she supports Palestine.

“If you looked at the situation in Palestine and did not side with the Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side – the side of apartheid, and in due time history will show that,” the ex-porn star said in one of her posts. In another post, she called for the “liberation of Palestine.”

American supermodel of Palestinian-Dutch origin Gigi Hadid also spoke out about the military conflict.

The celebrity published a message in which she condemned the terror of civilians. “My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrific tragedy. Innocent lives are being taken because of the conflict, many of them children. Such terrorization is not consistent with the Free Palestine movement and does not bring it any benefit,” she clarified.

It is noteworthy that her sister Bella Hadid, who has previously publicly spoken out in support of Palestine, is now not commenting on the fighting. The models’ father, businessman Mohamed Hadid, in turn, sided with the Palestinians.

“It is so simple. Erasing Palestinians from the UN map is organized arrogance… It is shameful.” quotes The Messenger words from Gigi and Bella’s parent.