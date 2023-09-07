The confrontation between Portland Timbers and LAFC promises to be a crucial clash in the Western Conference of the MLS. With the season coming to a head, both teams have reason to be desperate for three points. However, the current realities of these teams are completely different.
In a year full of ups and downs, the Portland Timbers find themselves in a precarious position in the Western Conference.. Currently the team sits 12th in the table with just 30 points, postseason prospects seem to be fading fast. Coming off a draw in their last meeting against the Seattle Sounders, the need for a win has become more urgent than ever.
On the other hand, LAFC holds a more favorable position in the conference, ranking third with 40 points. The painful 3-1 loss to Inter Miami in their last match has left LAFC with something to prove in this matchup against the Timbers. Both teams are hungry for redemption, which promises an exciting matchup at Providence Park.
You can see the game through the MLS Pass signal on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
For this commitment, Portland Timbers will not be able to count on Miguel Araujo, who was summoned by Peru to play the duels of the Conmebol qualifiers against Paraguay and Brazil.
Due to the FIFA Date, LAFC will face this duel without five players who were summoned by their national teams. These are:
Portland Timbers 1-2 LAFC
