The Portland Timbers have signed defender Zac McGraw to a multi-year contract extension, keeping him at the club through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with a club option for 2026.
“Zac has continued to grow and develop as a professional during his time in Portland,” Timbers technical director Ned Grabavoy said in a release. “This commitment shows our belief that he is capable of continuing to take on an increased role within the team.”
McGraw first joined the team in 2020, standing as the 68th overall pick in the SuperDraft. He is a product of the United States Military Academy, standing as the first-ever Army player to be drafted in MLS history.
He broke into the starting 11 in 2021, and has since recorded one goal in 33 overall appearances.
”I’m pleased that Zac will continue to be a part of our team. Zac has grown immensely in the past two seasons after joining the Timbers as a rookie in 2021,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese in a release. “He has an incredible work ethic, and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to be an asset to our team.”
Portland are looking to rebound after missing the MLS Cup Playoffs last season, for the first time since 2016.
