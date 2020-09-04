In connection with the unrest in the US city of Portland (Oregon), Michael R., who was wanted by the police on suspicion of murder, was shot dead by emergency services, according to the US attorney general. William Barr announced this on Friday and thanked the authorities for the “significant success”.

US media had previously reported that the 48-year-old had died after being shot by a joint police and US Marshals Service team in the city of Lacey in neighboring Washington state. Barr said the self-proclaimed anti-fascist was wanted because he was suspected of having shot Aaron D. last weekend. According to the media, D. should be a member of the right-wing group “Patriot Prayer”.

On Thursday, the Vice News portal published an interview with Michael R., in which he implied that he had fired the fatal shots in Portland. He wanted to defend himself and a friend with it. “I didn’t have a choice,” said the 48-year-old. According to media reports, the Portland police had issued an arrest warrant for the man on the same day.

There have been protests against racism and police violence every night in Portland for weeks. On Saturday, a car parade of supporters of the US President Donald Trump drove through the city. There were clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.

A video from a reporter for the “New York Times” showed how a paintball gun was shot at demonstrators from the back of a pick-up truck in a car corso. Pepper spray is being sprayed from another car. According to media reports, the shot Aaron D. wore a baseball cap belonging to the right-wing group “Patriot Prayer”. (dpa)