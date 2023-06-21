Portland debut

For the first time since the São Paulo E-Prix, Formula E will return to the American continent this weekend with a great all-American novelty: for the twelfth round of the season, the electric single-seater category will land in the USA, but no longer in New York: the race in Big Appleheld in Brooklyn for the first time in 2017 and remained on the calendar until last season, will in fact give way to Portland, Oregon. The track, located in Delta Park, is already known to the US public for being the venue for other competitions, including IndyCar, which will land here at the beginning of September for the penultimate round of the championship. As a result, this weekend’s event will be the first ever in Formula E history to take place in Portland, on a clockwise track just over 3km in length, featuring two long straights.

How to get there

Formula E will restart its engines after the double-header of Jakartaknown to history for being the seat of the Maserati’s first success in the history of this competition. After returning to victory in race 1 of Pascal Wehrleinwho now leads the general standings by just one point over Jake Dennis, the next round saw another German on the top step of the podium as Maximilian Gunthercapable of bringing back the Trident in front of everyone for the first time 66 years after the last victory in an open wheel category. It should be underlined that Günther, in both Indonesian rounds, had also established the feat of conquering two pole positions, also the first for Maserati in Formula E.

The schedule

The Portland event, the last of season 9 before the two final double-headers in Rome and London, will take place between Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, at times that are not entirely favorable for the Italian public. The first free practice session will start at 02:00 on Saturday, followed by the second session and qualifying, scheduled for 19:25 and 21:40 respectively. Two decidedly more ‘comfortable’ appointments than the one of the race, also in this case scheduled at 02:00 on Sunday. The television and streaming networks that broadcast the sessions will not change: as has always happened this season, the free practice sessions will be available on sportmediaset.itbut also on the official channel YouTube and Facebook of the competition, as well as on the Formula E app. The official website of the Cologno Monzese broadcaster will also offer the qualifying in streaming, while Sky will guarantee the live broadcast on channel 252. Finally, the race will be present again on sportmediaset.it (and in streaming on NOW TV), as well as unencrypted on Channel 20 on Sky Sports Arena (channel 204) e Sky Sports Summeri.e. the old Sky Sport Uno which has recently changed its name.

E-Prix Portland, the complete program and times on TV

Saturday June 24th

01.55 am – PL1 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

19:25 – PL2 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

9.40 pm – Qualifying (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky, channel 252)

Sunday June 25th

02:00 – Race (live on sportmediaset.it, NOW Tv, Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Arena and Canale 20)