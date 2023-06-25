Cassidy is reconfirmed in the USA

The entry onto the track of the Safety Car on two occasions and the compact group right up to the end made the outcome of the race truly unpredictable.Portland E-Prixwith the overall win going to Envision’s Nick Cassidy. The New Zealander, who started from the tenth position of the starting grid, was able to manage the complex race strategy in the best possible way, defending himself in the second half of the E-Prix from the attacks of Jake Denniswho finished in second position, and by the Porsche of From the coast, also the author of a good comeback. An order of arrival that was not only uncertain, but that left everyone in suspense until the finish line, with a consequent impact also on the world rankings. For Cassidy, moreover, it is the second consecutive success in the United States after the one obtained last year, in that case in New York.

Race report

At first the race had started decidedly in favor of Dennisvery good at defending his pole position on the Nissan of fenestration and exiting in front of everyone at the end of the first chicane. The protagonists of the best shot were however DaCosta and Cassidy, which despite starting from more remote positions managed to climb back into the Top-5 in a short time. The very compact group, however, allowed various drivers to be able to make numerous overtakings, even more since 3rd roundthe first in which several competitors resorted to the former attack mode. As a result, escape attempts turned out to be quite complex, even more after the entry of the Safety Car on lap 5, who intervened to allow the marshals to remove Merhi’s Mahindra, who was stopped in the middle of the track due to a technical problem. It was Fenestraz who paid the most, forced to return to the pits to replace the front wing damaged after a contact with his teammate Born, however, who became the new leader before the intervention of the safety car, demonstrating the various upheavals in the standings. With the gaps completely cancelled, the challenge between the riders reignited starting from the eighth lap, with the other activations of the attack modes and with as many overtakings which generated further changes in the provisional classification. Not surprisingly, during the11th roundCassidy took the lead ahead of the two Maseratis of Günther and Mortara, all while the Race Direction decided for the second Safety Car regime after the bad impact against the barriers Nico Müller. A neutralization, which lasted until the seventeenth round, which recreated favorable conditions for overtaking, even more so due to the particular circumstance of Cassidy: the New Zealander of Envision, leading the race, had in fact made use of all the available attack modes, thus creating a ‘stopper’ and allowing all his pursuers to be able to get closer to the leadership, again generating an infinite series of overtakings on the permanent circuit (403 total calculated at the end of the race). From the restart, however, Cassidy steadily maintained the lead of the standings until the checkered flag, resisting the attacks of Da Costa and Dennis, who in turn only managed to climb back to second position during the last lap, as well as the extra quarter compared to the 28 initially planned. In this way, Cassidy became the first winner in history in Portland, conquering his third success of the season after Race 2 in Berlin and Monaco, also surpassing Wehrlein in the general standings (thanks to the eighth place of the German) and reaching only one distance from Dennis, making the challenge for the championship victory even more heated.

Portland E-Prix 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 50:40,629 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.294 3 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +1.140 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +1,758 5 Sebastien Buemi Envision +2.220 6 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +2.307 7 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +2.982 8 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +3.684 9 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +3.961 10 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +4,300 11 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +4.718 12 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +4.982 13 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +5.470 14 René Rast Neon McLaren +6.115 15 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +6.699 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +7.167 17 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +7.638 18 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +12.977 19 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +16.051 20 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +1 turn 21 Nico Müller ABT Cupra Retired 22 Robert Merhi Mahindra Retired See also European auto market, the recovery continues | FormulaPassion.it

Next round

Once the emotions and curiosities relating to the absolute novelty of an E-Prix in Portland have ended, Formula E is preparing for the double-header to be held from 14 to 16 Julydays in which the thirteenth and fourteenth round of the season. Two decidedly special events especially for the Italian public, given that the venue for the competitions will be Rome. For the fifth time in its history, the Eternal City will welcome the championship of the top series of single-seaters powered by electric motors, once again on city ​​circuit of the EUR. For those interested, tickets to attend one or both events can be purchased through the official website of the championship through this link.