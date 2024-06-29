With the Formula E World Championship increasingly drawing to a close, the first qualifying session of the Portland double header could prove to be the basis for an important development in the world standings. More than for the Mitch Evans pole positionwhat will favor the New Zealander from Jaguar in the first E-Prix and in his comeback will be the great opportunity to be able to recover ground on Cassidy and Wehrlein, both protagonists of a colorless performance as demonstrated by the 11th position of the world championship leader and the 8th place for his direct pursuer, the result of the elimination of both riders in the groups.

Group A and B

Qualifying for the first of the two Portland E-Prix started immediately with a double twist: the first occurred in Group Awith the sensational elimination of the world leader Nick Cassidy, even placing eighth. At Jaguar, however, there was consolation with the passage of the round Mitch Evansfighting for the title and 2nd in the standings behind Jake Hughesas well as ahead of the Brazilian couple formed by Sergio Sette Camara and Lucas Di Grassi. With this unexpected elimination, the opportunity was presented on a silver platter for Pascal Wehrlein to be able to access the final phase in Group B in order to recover precious ground on his opponent in view of the race, but here too the unexpected happens: the German Porsche driver, in fact, fails to secure a top four placing, concluding early the tests in fifth place. They thus advance to the quarter-finals Ticktum, Da Costa, Frijns and Nato.

Final Phase

The big favorite to win the pole position and the three championship points was Evans, who in this case did not disappoint expectations. After defeating Di Grassi in the quarter-finals and Hughes in the semi-finals, the New Zealander also managed to get the better of Norman Nato in the final, generating a gap of almost two tenths on the Frenchman from the Andretti team, who was then penalized ten positions after qualifying. The appointment is now for the first of the two American races, scheduled for this evening at 11:00 p.m.

E-Prix Portland 1 2024, starting grid