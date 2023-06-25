The overtaking race
403 overtakings: this is perhaps the most impressive statistic of thePortland E-Prixthe first in the history of Formula E in Oregon won by Nick Cassidy. Despite the start far from the front rows of the starting grid, the New Zealander of Envision managed to make a comeback in the space of a few laps, making the most of a complex race strategy made difficult not only by the continuous upheavals in the standings, but also by the detachments between the pilots removed by the double intervention of the Safety Car.
Cassidy’s resistance
Cassidy, who had already won last year in the United States (in that case in New York), thus conquered the third success of the season before Dennispoleman of this weekend, e From the coast, who lost second place to the British rider on the last lap. A race conditioned by no less than four laps added by the Race Direction precisely due to the long stay on track of the Safety Car, first intervened for Merhi’s withdrawal and, subsequently, to allow the removal of debris on the track after the violent impact against Müller’s barriers. A race therefore full of overtaking from the noble areas of the standings to the most remote ones, such as to leave the question mark on the name of the winner up to the last, even more following the particular strategy adopted by Cassidy: the New Zealander, who found himself in the lead before the second Safety Car, he had in fact already used both available attack modes, thus forcing him to defend himself against overtaking attempts by the drivers behind him, some of whom could still take advantage of the extra energy. Despite this, the 28-year-old from Auckland kept his concentration high, with the most important prize being the victory and the climb up in the general standings, which now sees him in 2nd place and just one point behind Dennis. Instead, he falls into third place Wehrleinalready author of a colorless performance in qualifying and alone 9th in the race.
Portland E-Prix 2023, order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|50:40,629
|2
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|+0.294
|3
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+1.140
|4
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|+1,758
|5
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|+2.220
|6
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|+2.307
|7
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|+2.638
|8
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|+2.982
|9
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+3.684
|10
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|+3.961
|11
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|+4,300
|12
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|+4.718
|13
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|+4.982
|14
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|+5.470
|15
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|+6.115
|16
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|+6.699
|17
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|+7.167
|18
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|+12.977
|19
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|+16.051
|20
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|+1 turn
|21
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|Retired
|22
|Robert Merhi
|Mahindra
|Retired
Appointment in Rome
With these results, Formula E is now allowing itself a break before returning to the track from 14 to 16 July. Contrary to Portland, a permanent circuit already home to races valid for the IndyCar championship, the next one double-header it will be held on a city layout like that of the EUR, and therefore in the unique scenario of Rome. The capital will host the series for the 13th and 14th rounds of the world championship, the last ones before the final act in London, which will decide the outcome of the championship.
