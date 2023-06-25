The overtaking race

403 overtakings: this is perhaps the most impressive statistic of thePortland E-Prixthe first in the history of Formula E in Oregon won by Nick Cassidy. Despite the start far from the front rows of the starting grid, the New Zealander of Envision managed to make a comeback in the space of a few laps, making the most of a complex race strategy made difficult not only by the continuous upheavals in the standings, but also by the detachments between the pilots removed by the double intervention of the Safety Car.

Cassidy’s resistance

Cassidy, who had already won last year in the United States (in that case in New York), thus conquered the third success of the season before Dennispoleman of this weekend, e From the coast, who lost second place to the British rider on the last lap. A race conditioned by no less than four laps added by the Race Direction precisely due to the long stay on track of the Safety Car, first intervened for Merhi’s withdrawal and, subsequently, to allow the removal of debris on the track after the violent impact against Müller’s barriers. A race therefore full of overtaking from the noble areas of the standings to the most remote ones, such as to leave the question mark on the name of the winner up to the last, even more following the particular strategy adopted by Cassidy: the New Zealander, who found himself in the lead before the second Safety Car, he had in fact already used both available attack modes, thus forcing him to defend himself against overtaking attempts by the drivers behind him, some of whom could still take advantage of the extra energy. Despite this, the 28-year-old from Auckland kept his concentration high, with the most important prize being the victory and the climb up in the general standings, which now sees him in 2nd place and just one point behind Dennis. Instead, he falls into third place Wehrleinalready author of a colorless performance in qualifying and alone 9th in the race.

Portland E-Prix 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 50:40,629 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.294 3 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +1.140 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +1,758 5 Sebastien Buemi Envision +2.220 6 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +2.307 7 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +2.638 8 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +2.982 9 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +3.684 10 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +3.961 11 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +4,300 12 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +4.718 13 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +4.982 14 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +5.470 15 René Rast Neom McLaren +6.115 16 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +6.699 17 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +7.167 18 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +12.977 19 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +16.051 20 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +1 turn 21 Nico Müller ABT Cupra Retired 22 Robert Merhi Mahindra Retired

Appointment in Rome

With these results, Formula E is now allowing itself a break before returning to the track from 14 to 16 July. Contrary to Portland, a permanent circuit already home to races valid for the IndyCar championship, the next one double-header it will be held on a city layout like that of the EUR, and therefore in the unique scenario of Rome. The capital will host the series for the 13th and 14th rounds of the world championship, the last ones before the final act in London, which will decide the outcome of the championship.