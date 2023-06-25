Increasingly heated global challenge
The pole position of Jake Dennis in the qualifications ofPortland E-Prix had already changed the noble area of the drivers’ world rankings, with the British of the Avalanche Andretti becoming the new leader of the championship thanks to the 3 points obtained from the absolute best time. At the end of the match, staged during the Italian night, Dennis is once again in command of the rankings, thanks above all to a collective performance by Pascal Wehrlein unconvincing throughout the weekend. The German of Porsche, in fact, has not only lost the top of the standings, but also the second position.
All this due to the victory of Nick Cassidy in the race, which significantly brought the New Zealander closer to the number 27 of the US team. To divide the two pilots, in fact, there is only a point. Thanks to the 2nd place obtained on the last lap, Dennis still leads the group with 154 lengths, one more than the Portland winner. At the same time, with eighth place, Wehrlein moves away to 18 points from the leadershipall this waiting for the double header of Rome and London who will close the 2022-2023 World Cup in July.
Formula E | Drivers standings after E-Prix Portland 2023 (Round 12)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|154
|2
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|153
|3
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|136
|4
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|122
|5
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|97
|6
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|93
|7
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|78
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|72
|9
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|62
|10
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|46
|11
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|42
|12
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|40
|13
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|31
|14
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|15
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|22
|16
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|22
|17
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|18
|18
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|17
|19
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|10
|20
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|9
|21
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|5
|22
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|2
|23
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|0
|24
|David Beckmann
|Avalanche Andretti
|0
|25
|Robert Merhi
|Mahindra
|0
Formula E | Team standings after E-Prix Portland 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|231
|2
|Envision
|225
|3
|Jaguar TCS
|184
|4
|Avalanche Andretti
|177
|5
|DS Penske
|139
|6
|Maserati MSG
|95
|7
|Neom McLaren
|86
|8
|Nissan e.dams
|54
|9
|Mahindra
|33
|10
|NIO 333
|28
|11
|ABT Cupra
|8
However, the situation regarding the constructors’ classification does not change, with the Porsche who in this case firmly maintains the command of the ranking mainly thanks to the 3rd place of Da Costa. The fact remains that, with the success of Cassidy, the Envision however, he can point to a not impossible comeback, as evidenced by i six points which divide the two realities with four races remaining from the conclusion of the championship. Stay on the podium there too Jaguarsoverall author of a weekend to forget and with the team Andretti which in turn is getting closer, with a delay of only 7 points.
