Increasingly heated global challenge

The pole position of Jake Dennis in the qualifications ofPortland E-Prix had already changed the noble area of ​​the drivers’ world rankings, with the British of the Avalanche Andretti becoming the new leader of the championship thanks to the 3 points obtained from the absolute best time. At the end of the match, staged during the Italian night, Dennis is once again in command of the rankings, thanks above all to a collective performance by Pascal Wehrlein unconvincing throughout the weekend. The German of Porsche, in fact, has not only lost the top of the standings, but also the second position.

All this due to the victory of Nick Cassidy in the race, which significantly brought the New Zealander closer to the number 27 of the US team. To divide the two pilots, in fact, there is only a point. Thanks to the 2nd place obtained on the last lap, Dennis still leads the group with 154 lengths, one more than the Portland winner. At the same time, with eighth place, Wehrlein moves away to 18 points from the leadershipall this waiting for the double header of Rome and London who will close the 2022-2023 World Cup in July.

Formula E | Drivers standings after E-Prix Portland 2023 (Round 12)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 154 2 Nick Cassidy Envision 153 3 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 136 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 122 5 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 97 6 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 93 7 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 78 8 Sebastien Buemi Envision 72 9 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 62 10 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 46 11 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 42 12 René Rast Neom McLaren 40 13 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 31 14 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 23 15 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 22 16 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 22 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 18 18 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 17 19 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 10 20 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 9 21 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 5 22 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 2 23 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 0 24 David Beckmann Avalanche Andretti 0 25 Robert Merhi Mahindra 0 See also Albers exalts Verstappen: "Perez is no longer the man who whispers to the tires" | FormulaPassion.it

Formula E | Team standings after E-Prix Portland 2023

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 TAG Heuer Porsche 231 2 Envision 225 3 Jaguar TCS 184 4 Avalanche Andretti 177 5 DS Penske 139 6 Maserati MSG 95 7 Neom McLaren 86 8 Nissan e.dams 54 9 Mahindra 33 10 NIO 333 28 11 ABT Cupra 8

However, the situation regarding the constructors’ classification does not change, with the Porsche who in this case firmly maintains the command of the ranking mainly thanks to the 3rd place of Da Costa. The fact remains that, with the success of Cassidy, the Envision however, he can point to a not impossible comeback, as evidenced by i six points which divide the two realities with four races remaining from the conclusion of the championship. Stay on the podium there too Jaguarsoverall author of a weekend to forget and with the team Andretti which in turn is getting closer, with a delay of only 7 points.