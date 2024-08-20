Ever closer to the checkered flag

Just one week after the spectacular race on the oval in St. Louis, Illinois, IndyCar will return to the track this weekend for the fourth to last appointment of the season. A test that could therefore prove decisive for the developments of the general classification, which currently sees Alex Palou in the lead with an advantage of 59 points over Colton Herta and 65 over Scott Dixon, in turn closely followed by Will Power and Scott McLaughlin.

The last chapter before the ovals

From Illinois we move to the West Coast, in Oregon, and more precisely on the circuit of Portland. Already famous internationally for having welcomed Formula E (with the last E-Prix taking place this year), as well as having hosted NASCAR, Portland will also be important for another aspect relating to this IndyCar season: the track, in fact, will be the last road race on the calendarwith the championship set to conclude on two ovals for the final three races of the championship (notably the double-header at the Milwaukee Mile).

The program

As in all previous events, it will also be possible to follow the tests for Portland in two ways: via IndyCar Liveupon subscription and with commentary in English, or on Sky Sports. The latter, on the channel Sky Sports F1will only broadcast the race Sunday 25th August at 9.15pm Italian.

Portland 2024: TV schedule (Italian time)

Friday 23rd August

11:55 PM – Free Practice 1 (live on IndyCar Live)

Saturday 24th August

6:00 p.m. – Free Practice 2 (live on IndyCar Live)

9:30 p.m. – Qualifying (live on IndyCar Live)

Sunday 25th August

9.15pm – Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and streaming on NOW TV)