Challenge for the title increasingly heated

The third to last round of the 2023 IndyCar championship ended last Sunday in Madison, the last round of the season on an oval circuit as well as the first of the three consecutive rounds that will close this championship. Consequently, after the second consecutive victory of Scott Dixon (now the only driver mathematically left in the fight with Alex Palou for the conquest of the title), the US series will be back on track already this weekend at Portlandon that same track already known this year for having hosted Formula E for the first time in its history.

How to get there

The situation is as clear as it is unpredictable: in the last race, thanks to the impact against the barriers, Josef Newgarden canceled any possibility of arithmetically remaining in the running for the championship, which in its current state therefore sees the one-on-one challenge between Palou and Dixon. The Spaniard, holder of the 2021 title, is currently leader of the standings with 74 point lead on New Zealand. A gap that the latter managed to shorten thanks to his victory and the simultaneous 7th place of Palou, both curiously penalized at the end of qualifying for having replaced their engine. Consequently, Portland could prove decisive for the definitive assignment of the title, but otherwise the season will necessarily be decided in California, on the historic Laguna Seca track, on September 10th.

The circuit and TV schedules

Inaugurated in 1961 and subsequently subjected to various modifications, Portland is mainly the venue for numerous US motorsport competitions, even if the landing of the then CART championship took place only in 1984. Since then, even with the change of series to Champ Car, the circuit remained uninterrupted on the calendar until 2007, with three editions won by two Italian drivers: while Alessandro Zanardi climbed to the top step of the podium in 1996 and in 1998, Max Papis he did the same in 2001. Excluded from the calendar in 2008 until 2017, Portland returned to the championship regularly from 2018 to the present, also including a world class such as Formula E, which moved to Oregon after previous races in Long Beach, New York and Miami . For this year’s weekend, the circuit will host IndyCar from 1st to 3rd Septemberday on which the race will be held at 21:15 Italian. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 (channel 207), on a day in which the Formula 1 Italian GP will also take place. On the contrary, free practice and qualifying can be followed on the official IndyCar website via Indy Car Live.