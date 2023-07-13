Brazil Agencyi

07/12/2023 – 21:54

The average production of sharing contracts was 819 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in May. According to Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), the Union’s share recorded a record 45.7 thousand bpd, 32% above the previous month. It is formed by contracts for the fields of Mero (31.5 thousand bpd), Búzios (5.6 thousand bpd), Entorno de Sapinhoá (4.6 thousand bpd), Sépia (2.11 thousand bpd), Atapu (1, 44 thousand bpd), Itapu (0.29 thousand bpd) and Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde (0.002 thousand bpd).

The sharing regime is one in which the contracting companies are obliged to reserve a part of the oil extracted from the wells for the Union. These contracts are signed only for fields that are within the pre-salt polygon or in areas considered strategic.

The Monthly Bulletin of Production Sharing Contracts brings the total production numbers in seven contracts, which also include the results of other operators besides the Union. The fields that produced the most in the month were: Búzios (398 thousand bpd), Mero (208 thousand bpd), Sépia (99 thousand bpd), Atapu (78 thousand bpd), Itapu (25 thousand bpd), Entorno de Sapinhoá (7 thousand bpd) and Southwest of Tartaruga Verde (3 thousand bpd). The overall result was 6% higher than in April.

When considering the total accumulated production from 2017 to May 2023, the volume was 463.7 million barrels of oil. In relation to the accumulated share of Union oil, the volume was 27.4 million barrels.

Natural gas

In May, the total production of natural gas with commercial use was 2.4 million m³/day in three contracts. Most came from the Búzios field (2.2 million m³/day). In comparison with the previous month, the result was 20% higher. The main contributor to this was the return of gas exports from the P-77, in the Búzios field, after a stoppage for maintenance.

The average share of the Union’s natural gas was 143,000 m³/day. Most of this volume came from the Entorno de Sapinhoá field (111,000 m³/day) and the Búzios field (32,000 m³/day). The numbers were 8% above the registered in April.

