Leader of the government in the Senate submitted a request for the economic impacts of the proposal to be evaluated by specialists

the senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), leader of the government in the Senate, filed this Monday (Dec.5.2022) a request with the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) for a public hearing to be held with economists on the economic impacts of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) ceiling-breaker.

“The expanded discussion is essential to resolve ambiguities present in the Proposal, in addition to subsidizing parliamentarians in decision-making on such relevant topics as fiscal sustainability, investments and the role of the State in social issues”, says the document. Here’s the full (451 KB).

In the document, Portinho defended that the session take place before the vote on the proposal, with the presence of an economy specialist, such as Minister Paulo Guedes. Would they be:

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, or representative;

Alessandro Aurélio Caldeira, director of the Secretariat for Macro Governmental Evaluation of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors);

Daniel Veloso Couri, director of IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution);

Bráulio Borges, senior economist in the Macroeconomics area at LCA and researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV);

Erik Alencar de Figueiredo, president of Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research);

Julio Alexandre Menezes da Silva, Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget;

Mansueto Facundo de Almeida Júnior, Chief Economist at Banco BTG Pactual and former Secretary of the National Treasury;

Paulo Fontoura Valle, Secretary of the National Treasury.

the senator Eduardo Girao (We can-CE) also signs the application.

through your profile on Twitter, Carlos Portinho defended the public hearing to discuss the ceiling-piercing PEC. “It’s public money! I hope all senators have the same sensitivity and urgency.”he wrote.

The leader of the government in the Senate also stated that it is necessary to ensure that the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600 “does not cause a greater increase in interest rates and inflation”🇧🇷

PROCESSING OF THE CEILING PEC

The president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), convened a session on Tuesday (6.Dec) to analyze the PEC that removes the Auxílio Brasil from the spending ceiling.

Congressman nominated Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) to report the text.

On Wednesday (Dec 7), the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), intends to vote on the text in plenary.

The expectation is that the text presented will allow the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spend up to BRL 128 billion annually outside the spending ceiling from 2023 to fulfill campaign promises.