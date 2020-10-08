There is increasing competition among telecom companies to make each other customers their customers. This is the reason why telecom companies offer cheap recharge plans, data packs, postpaid plans for porting mobile numbers. Reliance Jio is offering many offers to connect customers of other telecom companies.

Jio is giving these offers to postpaid customers

1 will forward the credit limit on port payment of all other telecom companies to Jio Postpaid Plus for mobile number.

2Jio will forward the existing credit limit and for this the customers will not have to pay any fees or security deposit.

This is how you can get number port in Jio

1 customers will have to send Hi from their WhatsApp to 8850188501. You have to do this WhatsApp with the same postpaid number that you want to port to Jio.

2 You have to upload your old operator’s bill.

3 After 24 hours you will have to go to any Jio Store or make home delivery for Jio Postpaid Plus SIM. Then you will get your old credit limit without any security amount.

