The world champion responds to his rival with the victory in the last race of the weekend. Toprak slips in an attempt to overtake Rea, who then exults in a polemical way. On the podium Baz and Redding, fourth Locatelli

Jonathan Rea triumphs solo in Race 2 in the SBK at Portimao and reopens the title race, thanks to the crash of Toprak Razgatlioglu with ten laps to go. The world champion celebrates the victory, the number 110 in his career in Sbk, responding to yesterday’s skit by the Yamaha rider with a burn out on the portion of “green” brushed by Toprak at the end of Race 1 and accompanied by a gesture with his hand that could mean “you talk, I win”. The Yamaha rider slips into turn 15 ten laps from the end of the race: zero points for the leader of the world championship standings, who now has a 24-point advantage over the reigning world champion. Second position for Scott Redding, third podium of the weekend for Loris Baz. Box number four for Andrea Locatelli in front of the Texan Garrett Gerloff and the Dutchman of BMW, Michael van der Mark. Seventh Michael Ruben Rinaldi, eighth Leon Haslam, ninth Axel Bassani’s Ducati, Eugene Laverty closes the top ten. Sixteenth Samuele Cavalieri.

The chronicle – Twenty laps of Race 2. Van der Mark, Redding and Baz start from the front row. Sixth Razgatlioglu, tenth Rea. Everything stops, procedure to be redone, delayed departure due to technical problems perhaps due to the traffic light. Race reduced to 19 laps and new warm up. Redding starts well followed by Locatelli and Razgatlioglu, fourth Rea in a great comeback, fifth Bassani, Rea immediately passes the Turkish of Yamaha and conquers third place. Rea comes out strong and at the first pass over the finish line mocked Locatelli. Forsennato Rea sticks to Redding and passes it. Eighteen laps to go, we are only at the beginning. Everything changes when crossing the finish line, Redding returns to lead the race ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Fourth Locatelli, fifth Rinaldi, ninth Bassani. Razgatlioglu tries to pass Redding, Rea takes advantage of it, second, but it does not end there, Rea also passes Redding and tries to manage the race. Fifteen laps at the end of the race, Razgatlioglu chases Rea, third Redding. It is a battle between the three riders in the lead. Rea tries to stretch on the Turkish. Toprak passes Jonathan at the start of the thirteenth lap. Rea responds that he wants to stay in front and the two end up igniting an all-out battle. The Briton runs with a different enthusiasm, perhaps inspired by recent controversies.

Ten laps to go – Rea stretches out, but the Yamaha rider doesn’t give up and crashes in turn 15, the Turkish rider’s crash, fortunately without consequences for the rider. Before the crash, the mudguard from Toprak’s R1 seems to come off, ending up under the wheel and causing its fatal slip. Third Baz ahead of Bautista and Locatelli. The lead positions remain unchanged five laps from the end of Race 2. Rea manages alone. Bautista falls two laps from the end while he was fighting with Baz for third place: there is a contact between the two but it seems fortuitous. In the end Jonathan Rea wins who stops on the green brushed by Toprak the day before and stages the burnout already described, with his left hand to mimic a controversial “here here”. Behind close Redding, Baz, Locatelli and Gerloff. Followed by van der Mark, Rinaldi Haslam, Bassani and Laverty.

SUPERBIKE, RANKING 2 – Here is the result of the last race of the SBK weekend on the Portuguese track:

1. J. Rea (GB – Kawasaki) 32’21 “137

2. S. Redding (GB – Ducati) +5.425

3. L. Baz (Fra – Ducati) +8.905

4. A. Locatelli (Ita – Yamaha) +12.289

5. G. Gerloff (USA – Yamaha) +13.956

6. M. van der Mark (Ola – Bmw) +15.289

7. M. Rinaldi (Ita – Ducati) +20.639

8. L. Haslam (GB – Honda) +20.933

9. A. Bassani (Ita – Ducati) +26.031

10. E. Laverty (Irl – Bmw) +26.276

SUPERBIKE, THE RIDERS CLASSIFICATION – This is the situation of the SBK World Championship:

1. T. Razgatlioglu (Tur – Yamaha), 478

2. J. Rea (GB – Kawasaki), 454

3. S. Redding (GB – Ducati), 424

4. M. Rinaldi (Ita – Ducati), 249

5. A. Locatelli (Ita – Yamaha), 246

