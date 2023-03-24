In the first session in Portugal, the younger of the Marquez brothers shines on the Ducati Gresini who precedes Mir and the two Desmosedici VR46s. In the 10 also Quartararo, Pecco and Marc Marquez

First session of the season for the MotoGP in the sign of Alex Marquez and his Ducati Gresini. Portimao track initially treacherous due to a few drops of water that fell during the Moto2 FP1: after a little caution, necessary following the high side encountered by Franco Morbidelli at turn 8, the riders get into action and lap with regularity. At the end of the 45′ of Free Practice1 the younger of the two Marquez brothers with a time of 1.38.782 is therefore the best ahead of the Honda of Joan Mir (+ 40 thousandths) and the Ducati VR46 of Luca Marini (+0.140) and Marco Bezzecchi ( +0.236). The reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia with the Ducati is ninth.

In the top-10, to be taken with the benefit of inventory because not everyone did the time attack with the soft tire on the rear, there are also, in order: 5. Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac); 6. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia); 7. Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac); 8. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and 10. Marc Marquez (Honda), who in some situations found himself following in the wake of his brother Alex.

to chase — Out of the ten are the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro (11.), Franco Morbidelli (14.), an Enea Bastianini who is taking measures on the official Ducati and is 15th without having used the tire for some time, and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who crashed into turn 5 without consequences at 21°. At 16 the second session, lasting one hour.