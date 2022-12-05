In mid-April 2023 Formula 1 should have landed at Shanghai to dispute the Chinese Grand Prix, absent since 2020 due to the COVID-19 emergency and the subsequent permanence of the strict anti-virus measures which still do not allow the organization of a world event. For that reason, China has been removed from the calendar next season, with the Asian country which will in any case be replaced, at least according to the will expressed several times by F1, to respect the intention to schedule 24 appointments for the 2023 world championship.

In the days immediately following the news of the disappearance of Shanghai, the rumors about a possible return of a much appreciated track like that of Portimaoseat of the eventual Portuguese Grand Prix. However, as stated by the President of the Portuguese automobile federation Ni Amerim, recently the candidacy of the Turkeywho could steal the role of Shanghai’s substitute in Portimão with the track of Istanbul.

Furthermore, to make Portugal’s hopes even more complex there would also be reasons of a logistical nature: as reported by Auto Motor und Sportthe latter would deem “senseless” the transfer from Melbourne (April 2) in Portimão (April 16), to then push teams and riders to pack up to move to Baku, Azerbaijan, at the end of the month. Among other things, on the date on which the Chinese GP would have taken place, the race will be held on the Portuguese track 6 hours valid for the Endurance world championship, a fact that would lead Formula 1 to opt for the replacement of the Chinese GP with another round in Asia. Finally, in case Shanghai is not replaced with another event, a four weeks blank between Melbourne and Baku, which is why, always second Auto Motor und Sportthere are allegedly ongoing negotiations for bring the Azerbaijani weekend forward by two weeks. In any case, the risk of seeing China without any substitute still persists.