Honda sinks

A decidedly disappointing Sunday for the official Honda team, at least as far as the results on paper are concerned. On the last day of pre-season tests which took place at the Portimao circuit, the two Spanish riders were in fact unable to enter the top-10 of the standings, with Joan Mir in 13th position immediately ahead of his teammate Marc Marquez. The two, separated by just 14 thousandths of a second (and 8 tenths behind Bagnaia’s best time), completed a total of 289 laps over the Portuguese weekend, completing each pre-established program between tests on the flying lap and on the race pace, especially for a rookie on the Honda RC213V like Mir.

Marquez concentrated on the Sprint

Day more focused on simulation on the new Sprint Race for Marquezwho duly ended his job despite a fall which took place in the last hours of the tests in turn 1, without consequences for the eight-time world champion: “We had the best sensations of our pre-season – explained the Spaniard – I was riding well and managed to make one sprint race simulation. By doing a longer lap I was able to focus more on my riding style and improve. Our pace wasn’t bad and we worked harder ahead of the Portuguese GP. We managed to make some progress, but of course we want more. The most important thing is that I have had the best feeling with the bike so far.”

Suzuki still not abandoned

Comments full of optimism despite the timing also for Mirworld champion in 2020 and fresh from four seasons with Suzuki: “We managed to make further progress in adapting to the Honda – he added – There are still many things that I have to learn and adapt to because it’s a new bike and some aspects are not yet second nature. Overall it has been a season of progress, but of course as a driver you always want more. We approach the first races with the desire to continue improving and to see what is possible”.

Two more weeks

With these statements from the Honda team riders, both they and their opponents definitively archive the pre-season tests while remaining in Portugal. In fact, the first round of the 2023 MotoGP championship will be held on the spectacular Algarve track in two weeks, on the weekend between 24 and 26 March.