The more days go by, the more unlikely it seems that a Grand Prix will take place China in 2023. The Shanghai track seems afflicted by a curse that would keep it away from F1 for the fourth consecutive year, always for the same reason: the Coronavirus. In Portugal I am very interested in the developments: Portimao it is in fact in the front line to replace Shanghai should the exclusion from the 2023 calendar be made official. December, the date on which the next meeting of the FIA ​​World Motorsport Council is scheduled.

If in the rest of the world the pandemic has decreased in strength also thanks to vaccines, to the point that the restrictive measures have weakened considerably and life has resumed a rhythm closer to normal, in China the social situation has been exacerbated by the government which wanted to pursue the utopia of the “zero covid”. Something not only impossible, but which caused vibrant social protests last weekend and is the offspring of a closed mentality that also reverberated on the choice to adopt national vaccines instead of those used in the West, which have significantly mitigated the deadly consequences of the pandemic.