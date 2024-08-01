The Portimao circuit, the Portuguese ‘home’ of MotoGP and Superbike and which also hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix during the Covid years, could change owners in the coming months. The Portuguese track, considered – and rightly so – one of the most entertaining and spectacular circuits on the planet, could in fact end up under the control of the Suning group, managed by the Chinese family that refers to the entrepreneur Zhang Jindong.

For football fans, these names might mean more than one thing. The Zhang family and the Suning group were in fact the owners of Inter from 2016 until a few months ago. Steven Zhang, son of Zhang Jindong, led the Milanese club as president, leading it to win two league titles, two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. Football itself was the trait dunion between the Nanjing colossus and the Portuguese track.

As revealed by the Portuguese website ZeroZero, the Zhang family is about to buy the Portuguese club Portimonense, which plays in the second division, for 80 million euros. The deal also includes the sports complex of the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, which also houses the two training fields of the football club’s under-23 team. All the details regarding the change of ownership from the current majority shareholder, Theodoro Fonseca, to the Suning group should be defined by 2025.