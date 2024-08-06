First stop of 2024 in Portugal

Superbike is also ready to enjoy the summer break that will start next week for just under a month, but before the holidays there will be the last appointment scheduled this weekend in Portugalon the spectacular circuit of Portimao. Portugal, which, just like Spain, is the only country to include more than one race within its borders in the calendar: while the Barcelona Round has already taken place in Spain, with the Aragon and Spain Rounds still to be held, Superbike will return to Portugal again in mid-October, this time in Estoril.

Everyone’s chasing Razgatlioglu

The focus, however, is obviously on the ups and downs of Portimão, where Toprak Razgatlioglu will try to further consolidate his world championship leadership after his unbeaten run in the last three rounds at Misano, Donington and Most, where he won Superpole, Race 1, Superpole Race and Race 2 in all the events.

Races at sunset

It remains to be seen whether Ducati or the other competitors will be able to interrupt the domination of the Turkish rider and BMW, in a scenario that is unique compared to previous editions: the races 1 and 2in fact, will take place at sunset, and more precisely at 19:00 Italian timeThe entire weekend’s rehearsals will be broadcasted Sky Sports MotoGPchannel 208, with the aforementioned races also broadcast on free-to-air TV TV8.

Round Portimão 2024, TV schedules

Friday 9th August

3.15pm – Superbike, PL1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

5.55pm – Supersport Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

19:00 – Superbike, PL2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 10th August

2.45pm – Women’s Superbike Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.45pm – Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

4.30pm – Supersport 300 Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

5.30pm – Supersport Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

19:00 – Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

Sunday 11th August

2.45pm – Women’s Superbike Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.45pm – Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP, delayed on TV8 at 6pm)

4.30pm – Supersport 300 Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

5.30pm – Supersport Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

19:00 – Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)