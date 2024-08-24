The victims aboard the Bayesian may have sought refuge in the last pockets of air as the vessel sank.

What happened off the coast of Porticello is something dramatic and, at the same time, at times, inexplicable for various reasons. There is talk of an “unsinkable” sailboat, of crystal-clear responsibilities of the crew, of a fatality, of an unmistakable sign of climate change. The victims of the shipwreck of the Bayesian sailing ship, however it went, they met a truly terrible end.

The shipwreck that occurred during the night between Sunday and Monday near Palermo left no escape route because the victims were asleep at the time of the sinking. This was stated today by the prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano during a press conference. On this occasion, the ongoing investigations were made to clarify the causes and dynamics of the tragedy.

You are of the seven people deadincluding Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah, the Bloomers and the Morvillos, were trapped in the vessel. It is assumed that they were not awake at the time of the accident. “We are trying to confirm this hypothesis through the testimonies collected, cross-referencing the data that emerged. This is a central element in our investigations,” explained the prosecutor.

During the press conference it was also specified that “the victims found in the same cabin on the left were not all sleeping there”. This aspect would suggest that the people on board could have sought refuge in the last air pockets during the sinking of the sailing ship, an event that turned out to be sudden and violent.

Girolamo Bentivoglio, commander of the Palermo Fire Department, confirmed this disturbing detail. It is no coincidence, in fact, as declared after the discovery of the bodies of the poor victims, “were all found on the side of the vessel facing the surface, the left one. They were desperately trying to save themselves in the last spaces left without water”.

Commander Bentivoglio also explained that the ship sank first by the stern, then it settled on one side. As expected for a dramatic and desperate event, the bodies were found in the cabins that were the last to be invaded by water.