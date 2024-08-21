At the moment, of the six missing, the discovery, but not the recovery, of two people in the sailboat has been made official.

The search operations for the six continue without stopping in Porticello missing following the sinking of the luxury sailing boat “Bayesian”. According to the latest news circulating in these minutes, the rescuers have identified two bodies inside the wreck.

In the meantime, the magistrates are questioning the survivors of the tragedy at sea, all hosted at the Domina-Zagarella resort. Among the people of greatest interest to the investigators, there is obviously the captain of the sailing vessel, James Catfield, 51 years old, who was questioned for over two hours by the prosecutors of the Termini Imerese Prosecutor’s Office.

THE’interrogation has focused on reconstructing the dramatic moments that preceded the sinking, with the aim of gathering technical information for the investigation. The research, however, continues and is always very complicated given the particular circumstances of the wreck.

The depth, about 50 meters, the visibility in the sea, recently very rough, the dive time, just 10 minutes, and the structure of the sailing boat itself are elements that make the research and the recovery of the missing.

At the moment, therefore, of the six missing, it would have been made official discoverybut not the recovery, of two people. Of these, obviously, the identity cannot yet be known. They were reportedly found trapped inside one of the cabins of the imposing sailing boat of about 50 meters.

Hopes about the alleged air chambers inside the hull, therefore, are dangerously thin. The sailing boat, hit and sunk by a waterspoutwould have dragged down all those currently missing.

“According to the statistics collected by the Pretemp team, what happened in Porticello could be the deadliest meteorological event since 1970, excluding floods,” says Francesco De Martin, a PhD student at the University of Bologna and co-founder of Pretemp. The most tragic precedent dates back to September 11, 1970. On that date, a tornado between Padua and Venice caused 36 victims due to the overturning of a vaporetto in Venice.