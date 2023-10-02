Genoa – The national contract for port workers will expire at the end of this year, and the confederal unions are close to the presentation of the platform with the renewal proposal to be submitted to the employers’ associations.

According to the draft document, seen by Shippingitaly, the increase requested for the three-year period 2024-2026 is equal to 18% of the overall economic treatment, also in light of the leap in inflation that has been recorded in the last two years.

Among the salient points of the demands contained in the platform, the still firm establishment of the early retirement incentive fund (already foreseen in the previous contract but blocked by the ministry): this is a historic demand of the unions which has not yet received recognition.

Furthermore, the platform postulates the need for create a contractual link between training, qualification and classification.

Then there is a more monetary issue, linked to a 2% increase in the financing paid by the companies of the supplementary pension fund. Finally, the need to give a definition at national level of the reasons for permanent contracts.

The various accidents, including fatal ones, which have recently occurred in ports are encouraging Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti to underline how important it is, we read in the introduction to the draft, to reflect on the methods of carrying out work, the timing and the alternation between rest and work. Rested and non-stressed workers help productivity, is the message of the three unions, and this must be taken into account in the balance between working hours, overtime performance and remuneration in future contractual relationships that will be structured on the Italian docks.

The debate on reform

Furthermore, in the past week, union hearings were held at the Chamber’s Transport Committee on the topic of port reform, which will, according to the general secretary of Filt Cgil, Stefano Malorgio,«to protect port work and the impartiality of the system authorities with its public non-economic nature, with a view to the national port system. A representation of the social partners, stipulating the national port contract, must be introduced in the management committees, and the recognition of tiring and burdensome work is needed and the issuing of the implementing decree of the exodus support fund and of the implementing decree on self-production ».

He also spoke about the need for trade union participation in decision-making processes Claudio Tarlazzi, general secretary of Uiltrasporti, because «the port system must remain regulated and the concession spaces must be entrusted on the basis of the operators’ ability to be attractive in terms of traffic, and on a selection based on organizational and operational effectiveness and efficiency as well as on the adequacy of the staff and the training and experience of workers. Furthermore, port work has always been the fulcrum of the development of port systems, where the national port contract has been the basis of the principle of healthy competition between companies”.

Green light for a centralized structure for the control of the national port strategy: «The birth of increasingly important monopolies – he explains Tarlazzi – undermines the principles of open and regulated competition, at the basis of port law 84/94, and it is therefore essential that the Ministry of Transport assumes control over the entire port system of our country”.