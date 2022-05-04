The new Cruise Terminal of the port of Palermo was inaugurated today, built on the skeleton of the ancient maritime station, dated 1950 and signed by the architect Salvatore Caronia Roberti. At the cutting of the ribbon the president of the Port System Authority of the Western Sicilian Sea Pasqualino Monti, the president of the Sicilian Region Nello Musumeci, the mayor of Palermo Leoluca Orlando, the president of Assoporti Rodolfo Giampieri, the president of West Sicily Gate Francesca Isgrò, the chief executive officer of MSC Cruises Giovanni Onorato and the general manager of Costa Cruises Mario Zanetti. In connection, the Minister of Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini while the Minister for the South Mara Carfagna sent a video message.

“We are committed to giving the port a new soul, linked to the ancient heart of the city, its history, its culture – explained Monti – It is a source of pride for me to return to the city its cruise terminal, which is essential for to grasp the many requests coming from the outside and to respond in a new way to the current needs of the market. The intervention served to increase the development and use of the structure which plays a strategic role for mobility, tourism, the economy of the urban and Sicilian reality.. What’s more: it represents the first interface between the city of Palermo and cruise tourism “.

The new Cruise Terminal – total cost of the structure and of the supporting works 40 million euros – is the result of a complete re-functionalization that has kept the external appearance substantially unchanged but has radically intervened on the reconfiguration of the internal spaces, in terms of consistency, functions, architecture, connections. The project is part of the broader redesign of the waterfront, based on a more modern and mature relationship between the city and its port, capable of making the cruise terminal not only more efficient but liveable and pleasant for citizens as well. The use of steel and glass make it a contemporary-looking structure without forgetting the space dedicated to greenery, now an essential ‘sign’ of the port. Particular attention was paid to environmental microclimatic control and highly sustainable energy saving. In addition to the quay, the whole area around has also been completely redesigned, assigning a precise location to the various services useful to those who disembark.

“We didn’t look for a nice building located in the center of the port but we have built around it a network of essential infrastructures – added Monti – we dredged the seabed, set sail from the south pier, inserted the dolphin at Vittorio Veneto, finally eliminated the 19 and 50 thousand dwt docks that made the maneuvers of the giants of the sea difficult. We have rebuilt the Sammuzzo, a quay of about 500 meters on which not even a fishing boat could dock and which today is a safe landing place for large cruise ships, and a green space with an equipped hydrofoil terminal at the head: the public service for smaller islands it is essential that it takes place in a qualified context. On the Trapezoidal, we have undertaken an incredible demolition work of almost 20 thousand square meters of ugliness and wickedness. We remained faithful to our motto ‘demolish to rebuild’, because the market, that is our beacon for increasing volumes, passenger traffic, wealth, needed the works to be completed quickly and with respect for deadlines “.