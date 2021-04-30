Los Angeles (AFP)

Kevin Porter became the youngest player in NBA history to score a “Double Double” of 50 points or more with assists, as he led the club’s Houston Rockets to a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks 143-136.

Porter, 20, ended the game with 50 points and 11 assists, surpassing the highest score in his previous career “30 points” to join LeBron James, Branden Jennings and Devin Bakur in the three-way list that includes the only players who have reached the 50-point threshold or More before they reach the age of 21.