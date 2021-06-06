Mark Padun (Bahrain) was the name of the key weekend of a Dauphiné that ended this Sunday with a final triumph for Richie Porte. But it is that the Ukrainian, who had no options in the general, took the two high mountain stages of the French race with two staggering victories. After showing his strength on Saturday, this Sunday he got into a breakout of 18 runners in which no one was able to follow him closely. Padun thus achieves his confirmation at the age of 24 that he is a cyclist to take into account from now on after, finally, confirming in a large square the expectations that he had raised with his arrival on the World Tour.

The other story was in the fight for the general. Richie Porte, at 36, had to defend the yellow jersey and he did it thanks to the fantastic work of his team. Two big winners like Tao Geoghegan and Geraint Thomas were two luxury gregarious to control the attacks. That there were many, although none managed to disturb. Konrad (Bora) had already gotten into the escape, less than three minutes away but whose train was to hold Padun, something he did not achieve. Two Movistar cyclists such as Erviti and Arcas, who promised battle for the Spanish team, were also escaped.

Padun completed a mighty ride.

ALAIN JOCARD (AFP)



The Joux Plane passed sentence. That was where Padun showed that he was going to win his second straight stage and where the most important attacks among the favorites occurred. Hermans, Nairo and Kruijswijk played their cards. Also Movistar, who placed Carlos Verona to toughen up the group so that in the final stretch of ascent Superman López would launch the attack. However, Tao and Geraint Thomas controlled the attempt.

Up it was impossible to disturb Porte, so Astana tried it on the descent of the Joux Plane, prior to the final slope of the finish line. Izagirre and Lutsenko tensed the group to the point of achieving a few meters with Porte. Thomas tried to close that gap and went to the ground, without consequences, but whose accident seemed to disarm the Ineos defense a bit. Perhaps it was the greatest moment of tension for the yellow jersey, which had to defend itself in the first person until a brave Thomas linked up again to give more security to his teammate and, incidentally, secure his third place on the podium next to Porte and Lutsenko.

That was the outcome of this Dauphiné in which Ineos (in the absence of being measured with Roglic and Pogacar, absent) have shown their strength in the face of the Tour. Also Movistar, which leaves with the triumph of Valverde and the hope that López, sixth in the final general, and Enric Mas, 11th after showing some weakness, will continue to grow in the face of the Grande Boucle (Izagirre, from Astana, was the best Spanish, 7th). And, of course, the explosion of a Padun who after a dream weekend has climbed a notch to be considered an important climber.