The port of Castellón has decided to close and stop its operations in order to facilitate the refilling of water for the seaplanes to extinguish a forest fire that started on Friday afternoon in Benicàssim. According to the port authority itself, the seaplanes are refilling in the water surface of the southern dock.

The forest fire was declared on Friday afternoon, due to a lightning strike in an area of ​​difficult access near the Montornés housing estate and the Desert de les Palmes. The fire is still active although it is evolving favourably, according to the 112 CV Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat through its social networks. According to the provincial fire brigade consortium, yesterday afternoon the operation reached 130 personnel.

During the night, during which 11 fire engines and 11 forest fire units from the Generalitat have been working, a Basic Life Support (BLS) unit has been mobilised as a preventive measure to assist a firefighter.

Early in the morning, three air resources from the Generalitat were added – two helicopters and a plane – although in the end it was not necessary to incorporate the three amphibious planes from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge that were deployed this Friday. The CV-147 remains closed and Situation 1 of the Special Plan to Address the Risk of Forest Fires is established.