Portanova case, the alleged rape victim speaks: “Stop playing football and tell everyone the truth, it ruined my life”

Manolo Portanova was convicted in the first instance a six years for rapesince last December 6 then the FIGC prosecutors deferred him and in Genoa he was on the sidelines. But in Italy, one is considered innocent up to the third degree of judgment and obtained the authorization to enroll since Cones in recent weeks, he has been able to re-tie his boots in the pay of Reggiana, a team – reports La Stampa – for which he is “neither saint nor criminal”, but only “a player like any other“. But the alleged victim thinks differently and decides to come out. The Roman student of 22 years old who according to the Siena court he, his brother William (at the time a minor), their cousin and a fourth associate, raped and beat up in an apartment in the city of the Palio in 2021, however, rather than in front of the cheering fans , he would have preferred see him in a center for the recovery of abusive men.

“Of the compensation – says the alleged victim to La Stampa – I never caredbecause pain is priceless. It’s certainly not me or my family seeking notoriety. It is he who continues to speak to televisions, newspapers and give press conferences. He is the only one who continues to expose himself. My interest in him was born without me having the slightest idea of ​​who he was and what he did in life. By the way, his name it didn’t bring me anything positive. I’ve gotten nothing out of this whole thing.”

