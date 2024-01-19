Rome – Manolo Portanova can continue to play for Reggiana for now. The Board of Guarantee at CONI, in fact, “partially accepted here” the appeal of the general prosecutor's office for sport referring the case to a second trial in the Federal Court of Appeal with a new composition, but rejecting the complaint proposed by the National Sports Prosecutor, Ugo Taucer, who asked for a 5-year disqualification with proposed disbarment.

In fact, last December 6, 2022, Portanova was criminally sentenced in first instance to six years' imprisonment for group sexual violence and the general prosecutor's office for sport contested the decisions of the federal justice system, lastly that of the Court of Appeal, which reiterated that there was no law that punished this type of crime at a sporting level. But now there will have to be a new trial, while waiting for the reasons for the ruling published by the Board today to clarify the guidelines that the Federal Court of Appeal will have to follow for the second trial. «There is no persecutory intent – prosecutor Taucer said during the hearing – The desire is for clarity to be clarified as to whether or not this affair is unrelated to the sporting world. We ask, where the college intends to enter into the merits, the affirmation of non-indifference with respect to the jurisdiction of the matter, with referral to the federal court with a different composition to re-evaluate the decision taken”.

While the defense of Portanova, entrusted to the lawyer Silvia Tortorella, had always focused on “the absence of a rule” which did not allow the Court to rule on the matter. Meanwhile, the Sport Guarantee Board has received an appeal from the general prosecutor's office for sport against the footballers Mattia Lucarelli and Federico Apolloni, accused of having abused an American student in Milan, requesting a one-year disqualification each or alternatively the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal.