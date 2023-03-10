Genoa – “My silence lasted too long. And every day I wonder why all this happened. I suffer for what I read and hear. Before, my outlet was to wear the most beautiful shirt in the world, the one my father also wore. And I’m talking about that of Genoa. Now after everything that has happened I’m giving up on the dream I’ve had since I was a child. I have the right to play but this story has become a media sensation over the weeks. Today we bring evidence, not hypotheses”.

He said it today at a press conference Manolo Portanovathe Genoa player recently sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in the first instance for one gang rape which took place in May 2021 in Siena.

Portanova is accompanied by his father Daniele, a former footballer and captain of Genoa, and Gabriele Bordoni, the footballer’s lawyer in the Siena trial.

Manolo Portanova: “Playing is my right”. The father: “Media condemnation”



Is exactly father Daniel, today, wanted to underline how “trials must be done in the courts” and not in the media: “By making a football comparison, on a criminal level we have been defeated in the first instance. But there are still two levels of judgment. But there is one detail: while at the criminal level you are innocent up to the third degree, instead at the media level we have already been convicted. We have to have our say: even if it may annoy someone today we have to have our say truth“.

“Our silence also defended the girl and I say this as a father – added the father – Because with my wife we ​​have educated our son in a certain way and with values. If he had really done the things he is accused of and for the who was convicted I would have done justice to myself with the same grit with which I am defending him. We are here only to reiterate that my son is suffering from not being able to play and this is the only thing that interests him. Indeed, I would like to thank the club, who is struggling to get into Serie A, who has been close to him and who is waiting for him and has always believed in him. However, I also understand their situation as regards what happened after the conviction and I put myself in their shoes due to the media pandemonium that is followed. Because Manolo, even if he is only in the first degree of judgment, has already been condemned in the media as a rapist. But people need to know how things went”.

Manolo Portanova defends himself: “I’m sick but I’m innocent”





Attorney Bordoni: “The sentence is silent with respect to our arguments”

“I decided to break the silence after reading the sentence. A silent sentence with respect to all the written and vocal defense arguments”, said Gabriele Bordoni, the player’s defense lawyer, explaining the decision to break the silence. “In the context of a trial, I am very ready to respect the opponent even if on antithetical positions compared to mine – the lawyer underlined – provided that the opponent is equal towards me. And instead we have not heard anything to the contrary to what we were saying. We read a sentence that I have the duty to explain to Manolo because in that sentence none of our elements were considered or contradicted in the least, if that were the case I would have imposed silence again”.

The lawyer then illustrated the story of a young woman who had suffered sexual violence in the United States in 2015, stating that it was replied with the same expressions, “word for word with facts”, by the girl who accused Portanova and the other convicts. Copy that was not taken into consideration by the judge. “I will file an appeal – explained lawyer Bordoni – and it will be a pre-written appeal because it will only have to contradict the very few pages of reasons for the first instance sentence: I will essentially propose to the Florence appeal judges the amount of reasoning not taken into consideration”.