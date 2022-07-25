The interrogation in semi-protected form of the woman who reported a group sexual violence for which the Genoa player Manolo Portanova and two other young people are accused lasted seven hours. The probative incident was ordered by the GUP Ilaria Cornetti and took place on the third floor of the court of Siena, access to journalists was prohibited. The young woman answered all the questions of the judge, the legal defense and the lawyers of Portanova and the other two boys and then left the court without making any statements.

heavy interrogation

“It would be absolutely incorrect to say how it went or how it did not go, no comment” said the lawyer Gabriele Bordoni, legal defense of Portanova, on leaving the court. “It was a heavy, very long interrogation, the girl answered all the questions, in our opinion she is a very credible girl” commented Chiara Bini, lawyer of the Donna Chiama Donna association admitted as a civil party. “Yesterday I told my client to come here and just tell the facts and so she went,” said the lawyer of the alleged victim of sexual violence, Jacopo Meini. The procedure was updated on September 16.