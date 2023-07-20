Reggio Emilia – The feminist association of Reggio Emilia “Non una di meno” has organized a protest sit-in on Friday evening, 21 July, at 8.30 pm in Piazza Prampolini, against the signing by Reggiana of Manolo Portanova. The footballer, who arrived from Genoa, was sentenced in the first instance to six years for gang sexual assault.

“We invite the community to participate against the umpteenth offense to the victims of patriarchal violence that has stained our city”, reads the flyer posted on Facebook by the association. Who adds: “A horrible story in which the management of Reggiana became the protagonist, because it is the team’s economic and prestige interests that are worth more than anything else. It is decided to protect a man accused and convicted of rape in the first degree, to turn a blind eye, so to speak, to minimize what happened”. For this reason, the feminists conclude, “we are furious and indignant, we will take our anger and our vibrant protest to the streets”.