Genoa – The situation of Reggiana midfielder Manolo Portanova is becoming more complicated. The General Prosecutor’s Office for Sport he has in fact appealed to the Sport Guarantee Board asking for very harsh sanctions: 5 years of disqualification with proposed disbarment.

The player, registered for Genoa at the time, had been reported for the violation of article 4 paragraph 1 of the Sports Justice Code following the first degree sentence to six years in prison for gang sexual violence. Last September the FIGC Federal Court of Appeal declared its lack of jurisdiction.

The appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office is specifically aimed against the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal with which, in the context of the disciplinary proceedings registered by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of the FIGC, the complaint brought by the National Prosecutor of Applied Sport, acting as Federal Prosecutor, was rejected , against the decision of the national federal court – disciplinary section no. 0040/Tfnsd of 11 August 2023, with which the aforementioned judge of first instance declared its lack of jurisdiction.