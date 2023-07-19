A few lines, on social channels. Lines that immediately sparked controversy. “AC Reggiana 1919 announces that it has reached an agreement for the temporary transfer from Genoa FC of the player Manolo Portanova for the 2023-2024 season and that, therefore, pending the completion of the same, he will be aggregated to the granata club with clearance from part of the Ligurian club. The authorization will be valid until the signing of the contract, which should take place in the next few weeks”. Controversy due to the fact that Portanova has a 6-year sentence pending in the first instance (against which the footballer has appealed, with the Appeal scheduled for November) for gang sexual violence. And the square of Reggio, back in Serie B after 24 years, is literally split at the announcement of the club.