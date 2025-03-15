This Saturday a year of the publication in the Official Gazette of the State (BOE) of the declaration of 140 municipalities of Catalonia as tensioning areas, under article 18 of the Housing Law. While the Ministry directed by Isabel Rodríguez defends that this measure has managed to lower prices by 3.7% without reducing the offer, real estate portals and promoters perform a very different analysis.

“The balance is not positive, the Catalan rental market is broken”lamented the director of Studies and spokesman for Fotocasa, María Matos, in statements to Servimedia. who indicated that the situation is radically different from that shown by the Ministry of Housing, with an increase in the price in the New contracts of 8.5% in Barcelona and 12.5% ​​in Catalonia.

For Fotocasa the Catalan market is in prices in historical maximums, marking records every month. “The tenants had never paid a price as high for rent as now and their salary effort is at 55%”warned Matos, who also assured that 48% of the owners in Catalonia have retired or planned to withdraw homes from the rental market after the entry into force of the limitation of income.

He also assured that, at the legislative level, a situation of uncertainty has been generated due to the litigation of resources with the courts and inequality that is created compared to other territories. “The owners denounce legal insecurity in the market due to the constant changes in housing,”he stressed.

For the director of Flaos.com, Ferrán Font, the market is demonstrating how difficult it is to apply this type of regulations and that is immediately reduced in price drops and improvement of accessibility. “This was predictableother experiences at the international level have shown that applying this type of laws results in an unstable regulatory framework, which entails an important fall in available housing and signed contracts, “Font explained.

Font, who warned that data analysis shows an obvious fall in the available offer, indicated that “it is not clear” that this measure is serving to control the rental market price. “The evolution of what we are seeing in Barcelona is not far from what we see in Madrid. The only thing we are clear is that the market has been drastically reduced, with 40% less signed contracts than in 2022, “said Font, who warned that the paradox can be given that there is a lower price rental market but that provides housing solutions to many fewer people.

Negative effects

For its part, the Association of Promoters and Builders of Buildings of Catalonia (APCE) valued very negatively the effects of this statement – and the consequent application of the limitation of income – in the rental market in Catalonia, and, especially, in the city of Barcelona, ​​where “The problem of access to housing has further aggravated”.

“It was already alerted that this measure would have negative effects on the offer for rent, causing a reduction in the number of homes present in the market and without significant effects in terms of price reduction,” said the promoters, who regretted that, with the declaration of tensioning areas in force, not only has an important withdrawal of floors in rental offer been recorded, but that almost all the ‘Build To Rent’ projects that were planned to do in Catalonia has ended up going on sale.

Likewise, the spokesman for the Real Estate Agents (API) of Catalonia, Carles Sala, was surprised by the “triumphalism” of public administration in its analysis of the first year of tensioning areas.

“From the street foot, the agents see how the situation hardens”said Sala, who said that the owners say the phrase “do not want problems” every day and decide to take their home for rent. “In Catalonia, the 100,000 housing sale have been widely exceeded, the vast majority of second hand, indicating that there are homes that could be in the rental market but that they are going to the sale,” he clarified.

Finally, the rest of the relative decrease in rental prices. “Is something common in income containment measuresmore in this context when during three quarters of 2023 it was announced that it was going to enter into force, which caused that prices were reached in certain markets over the market logic itself, “he said.