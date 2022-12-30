Football player Pele died due to multiple organ failure as a result of the progression of cancer. The Brazilian portal G1 on Thursday, December 29th.

“The Israeli Albert Einstein Clinic confirms the death of Pele on December 29, 2022 at 15:27 (21:27 Moscow time) due to multiple organ failure as a result of the progression of oncological disease,” the clinic’s medical bulletin reads.

Football legend, three-time world champion died on December 29 at the age of 82. Pele has been battling cancer for several years.

After undergoing colon surgery in early 2021, Pelé underwent several rounds of chemotherapy. Doctors gave a favorable prognosis. But at the beginning of 2022, he was diagnosed with metastases in the intestines and lungs.

Pele will be buried in the Ecumenica Necropolis, a vertical cemetery in Santos. It is noted that the footballer reserved a place in the cemetery a few years ago. His friends and relatives are also buried there.

Brazilian authorities have declared three days of mourning in the country in connection with the death of a football player. Flags will be flown at half mast throughout the country.

Pele is a three-time World Cup Champion with Brazil. The International Football Federation recognized Pele as the best football player of the 20th century. He is the only player in the world who has become world champion three times as a player. This happened in 1958, 1962 and 1970. At the 1966 World Cup, the Brazilian team failed to qualify from the group. He made 92 appearances for Brazil and scored 77 goals.