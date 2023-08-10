Portal Escape Chamber DLC is heading to Escape Simulator, endorsed by Valve.

Pine Studios’ Escape Simulator is a co-op escape room game that has players solving puzzles to free themselves from virtual rooms.

Now Portal fans will be trapped in the Aperture Laboratories lockdown, with free DLC launching on 7th September.

A first look at the Escape Simulator: Portal Escape Chamber DLC.

Pine Studios promises players will “solve puzzles, repair a Personality Core, reunite with old cube-shaped friends, and break Aperture Laboratories’ safety protocols to escape.”

The DLC is playable with up to nine other players.

As you can see from the trailer above, the Portal Escape Chamber is full of references. I presume escaping won’t be as simple as just teleporting out with a portal gun, but surely it’ll feature somewhere.

For anyone who’s finished Portal 2 in co-op, the Portal Escape Chamber might just scratch that itch.

Escape Simulator was first released in 2021 and is available on Steam. Not only are there seven locations to escape from, there are also over 3500 community-created rooms to experience.

Portal writer Erik Wolpaw said in December he has a “pretty awesome starting point” for a third game in the series – we just need Valve to make it.