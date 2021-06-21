Kim Swift, lead designer on Portal, has joined Xbox Game Studios to work on its publishing program.

Xbox announced the hire today via a Twitter post which mentioned Swift’s role would be to “accelerate our innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud”.

Swift is most famous for her stint at Valve, which began when her portal-based game demo Narbacular Drop impressed Valve bosses and she was roped on board.

After contributions to Half-Life 2’s episodes and Left 4 Dead 2, Swift left Valve to release 2012 puzzle platformer Quantum Conundrum, published by Square Enix. Jobs at Amazon and EA Motive followed.

At Motive, Swift worked on Amy Hennig’s canceled Star Wars game codenamed Ragtag, and then later Star Wars Battlefront 2.

While Swift will now be part of Xbox, Motive was in the headlines earlier today for its reported work on the revival of a beloved EA franchise.