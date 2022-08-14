Portal games are classics: brilliant puzzle games that combine inventive gameplay mechanics, ingenious level design and engaging storytelling to create a special experience. But the fact is, these games have been absent from the console universe since their releases in 2007 and 2011 respectively. Except for one reality in the enhanced backward compatibility program on Xbox, we haven’t seen anything new about it since generation. PS360. The good news is that this situation is finally over with the release of Portal: The Companion Collection.

This new double-pack by Valve and Nvidia Lightspeed Studios offers Portal 1 and 2, along with a series of bonus gameplay content for the affordable € 18.99. Both games run on the Source Engine, made famous in its time by Half Life 2, so we’re obviously not talking about cutting-edge technology. But the mix of gameplay and art design of these games fits perfectly into Nintendo’s hybrid console and it’s fantastic to pick up these games, but above all it’s an opportunity for those who have never tried to play them comfortably in a versatile way.

Before we delve into platform differences, it’s worth discussing the basic graphics makeup of the games and the technical improvements made from the first to the second game. Portal essentially consists of a series of very standard puzzle rooms. These puzzles are quite interesting but the environments are simple, with flat walls made with rudimentary textures, squared corners and a strong component of lighting and shadows. The game looks austere and the artwork is quite repetitive. But if we think about the context in which it was developed at the time (a team of just ten people), in the end it makes sense.

Oliver Mackenzie presents his detailed technical analysis of Valve’s new Portal Companion Collection. Do you also want Xbox 360 and Steam Deck comparisons? Here you are satisfied.

Unfortunately, the Source engine and tools of the time were unable to provide the micro details a game of this type would require. Portal lacks normal-mapping entirely, has just a hint of specular lighting, and doesn’t even have shadow maps, common techniques for other games of the period. The artistic limitations of a game like Portal might make this conversion more problematic, but there were certainly representations in small-scale games from that era, like 2004’s Doom 3. In Portal’s case it’s the game’s design that makes the gameplay enjoyable yet today, but its sequel takes steps forward in every aspect.

Portal 2 was once again based on the concept of the prequel (so linear rooms that are overcome by solving puzzles), but the structure has been in disuse for years, thus giving an excuse to the developers to fill the environments with vegetation and natural light. The areas were more varied and interspersed with cinematic sequences across large settings. Technically, Portal 2 ran on an evolution of the Source Engine that was also used for Half-Life 2 Episode 2, thus making extensive use of shadow maps, HDR lighting and high-quality particle effects. The Source engine was starting to feel the weight of its years, but thanks to a combination of tweaks, new technologies and a higher budget production, it allowed the game to make a good impression.



Even the more complex Portal 2 sees the Switch compare favorably with the game on the Steam Deck set to maximum detail. The Switch OLED screen offers a much better visual experience, and in this aspect Steam Deck cannot compete with the top version of the Nintendo console.

Comparing the new Switch port side by side with the original Xbox 360 version doesn’t tell us much, the versions look pretty identical. The Switch release generally tends to have more contrast, particularly Portal 1, but shadow quality, render and shadow distance, and lighting all seem to be on par. Image quality is where we find the first differences: on Xbox 360 both games run at 720p, the first without anti-aliasing and the second with mild filtering. On the Switch, however, both games run at 1080p in a docked configuration with a filter that appears to match 2x MSAA, with an obvious overall gain in image cleanliness. Dynamic resolution scaling may be in place, but we didn’t notice this during our tests.

We don’t often see MSAA employed on Switch games, but its advantages are obvious: edge aliasing is reduced and texture clarity and cleanliness are maintained. In portable configuration there is obviously a decrease in resolution to adapt to the 720 of the screen: Portal 1 keeps the MSAA, while Portal 2 seems to leave it out in portable mode. Resolution aside, the graphics settings look the same between the two gaming setups of the Nintendo hybrid console.

Leaving aside the comparisons with Xbox 360, we thought it useful, indeed important, to make a comparison of these two ports with the Steam Deck versions that run on the Linux source code. It should come as no surprise that, given the increased hardware power, Valve’s laptop manages to run both games at 1080p60 with 4x MSAA and improved texture filtering. But that difference aside, the Switch release is on par with the original Deck games. There isn’t much more room for maneuver to improve the look and feel of these games than their original PS360 nature, even with a powerful PC at your disposal, and that’s why we think overall playing on the OLED version of the Nintendo laptop is overall. preferable, simply for the screen which is much better. Some technical drawbacks, sometimes experienced on Deck, also extend to Switch, first of all for the learning curve of the controls that do not lend themselves very much to a gamepad for gaming on TV.



The docked configuration pushes the Switch version a little further thanks to the 1080p resolution, but the heavy effects of portals stressing the Nintendo console’s low bandwidth can cause brief performance dips. Overall, however, the 60fps are maintained stably.

Returning to the Switch port, performance is where this release provides a major upgrade. In context, in fact, the PS3 and Xbox 360 console versions aimed at 30fps and generally kept them, but the Microsoft version suffered from poor frame-pacing. The gameplay at 30fps works perfectly for similar titles, but a doubling of the frame-rate would certainly be welcome and in fact that is what the release for Switch offers.

It can happen that some frame duplication occurs during the crossings and fixing the frame towards dense alpha effects can cause problems, but in general we have solid gameplay at 60fps in a docked configuration. In this mode, portals seem to cause the most problems, with uploads causing frame drops or even stuttering depending on the complexity of the scene. In any case, it is not an inconvenience that affects the gaming experience.



Despite the decrease in compute capacity, the portable configuration maintains gameplay at 60fps even more blocked than the docked configuration, perhaps due to the reduction in resolution in the face of the memory band that remains the same and therefore more available.

Portable mode solves all these performance problems. Portals no longer cause wobbly performance, and stuttering during transitions between rooms is rarer. It plays very well, with gameplay locked at 720p60. The combination of more stable performance and enhanced image quality via MSAA make this port special. In fact, the Nintendo Switch is perfect for porting 7th generation console games, usually managing to offer better performance combined with graphic embellishments. But in these ports we also rarely see the doubling of the frame-rate in games that originally ran at 30fps, while in this case we see a formidable effort with maximum resolution for portable and docked mode and doubled and stable frame-rate.

Looking further, this release reminds us that perhaps Valve could consider updating its catalog of classic games for modern consoles in the same way as it does for original PC titles – the 4K60 should be a walk for such titles on consoles. of the new generation, and who wouldn’t want to replay the Half Life saga on modern platforms? Back to today, Portal Companion Collection is an excellent Switch port of two great classic games. Solid performance image sharpness allow this conversion to stand out from the average of jobs of this type for the Nintendo console. It is therefore a splendid opportunity to replay them, especially for those who have the splendid screen of the OLED version to which it does justice, and an unmissable opportunity for those who have never been able to play them on the original platforms.