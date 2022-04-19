Half-Life: Alyx, exclusive to VR, was the only big AAA game that Valve launched in the last. And fans aren’t thrilled by it, considering Valve’s weight IPs. Many fans would like sequels to some of the company’s beloved series.

One of the most requested sequels is that of Portal. The Incredible Portal 2 launched in 2011 and even now, more than a decade later, fans of the series are still hoping for a sequel. And while there is little or no indication that a new game will be coming, the people involved in the franchise are apparently just as eager as fans for. Portal 3.

Speaking recently on the Kiwi Talkz podcast, Erik Wolpaw – who wrote both Portal and Portal 2, and returned to Valve to co-write Half-Life: Alyx – said he hopes Valve will start working on a new game in the series, because he feels they “will literally get too old to work on Portal 3 “if they wait too long.

“We need to start Portal 3. This is my message to … everyone“Wolpaw said (via VGC). “I’m not very young anymore. We are reaching the point where it is crazy to think [che saremo] literally too old to work on Portal 3, so we should just do it“.

When asked if he would like to be personally involved in a new Portal game, Wolpaw said: “I would like. I would work on another Portal in a second, but I can’t do it myself“.

“I could support development […] it might help a little, but the problem is that [Valve ha] 300 employees and I don’t know exactly what their breakdown is, “explained Wolpaw.” It would cost a lot to take 75 people and try to make a game. As much as Valve appears to be just a group of people sitting sipping gin and tonics by the pool, they all work.“.

“They work all the time, you just don’t always see the [risultato], a product doesn’t always end up coming out, or years later, it turns into something else. All people are doing something“.

This year, Valve launched Aperture Desk Job, a free short film set in the Portal universe that accompanied the launch of Steam Deck.

Source: Gamingbolt.